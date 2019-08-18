NIT assistant professor and wife found dead on Rourkela campus

An assistant professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela and his wife were found dead at their residence on the institute campus on Saturday.

The bodies of 37-year-old R. Jayabalan, an assistant professor in the Life Science Department, and his wife Malavi Kesavan (35) were recovered after the police broke open the door of their flat. The couple belonged to Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

They left behind a four-page note written in Tamil and English. According to neighbours, the couple had not been seen since August 14. They informed the police after coming across foul smell.

Rourkela police said relatives of both the deceased will be arriving on Sunday.

Married for nine years

The couple were married for nine years and did not have any children.

The woman was found on the bed while the husband was in the bathroom. “Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason. An investigation is in progress,” Rourkela Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said.

Forensic and scientific experts have examined the site and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, said the police.

Registrar of NIT Rourkela P.K. Das said: “They were a wonderful couple and very friendly. Jayabalan was liked by the students and his colleagues. He would involve himself in all the activities of the department. He was also very good at his subject.”