Nirmala Sitharaman launches awareness campaign on CAA in Jaipur

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File photo  

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was accompanied by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday launched a door-to-door awareness campaign on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.

She launched the campaign at Kagzi mohalla, Khudabaksh chowk in Sanganer and accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation about the new citizenship law.

“The CAA is not for taking away anyone’s citizenship. The Opposition has no other issue and therefore they are deliberately creating misconception. They are wrong. Confusion is being created by linking CAA with NRC and we have to clear the confusion,” she told a Muslim family.

After launching the campaign at Kagzi mohalla, she moved to nearby Laxmi Colony for the campaign.

She was accompanied by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders.

Later in the day, she will be addressing the BJP workers in the party office on the issue of CAA.

