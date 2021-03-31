Other States

Nine years after setting up panel, Goa yet to finalise agriculture policy

A farmer walks on the lush green paddy field at Canacona Gaudongri village in Canacona, Goa.   | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburfekar

The Goa government is yet to fianalise its agriculture policy, even nine years after a special committee was set up for the same.

State Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar told the Assembly during its recently concluded budget session that of late, the committee has not met after its chairman resigned from the post.

As per a document attached with the written reply tabled by Mr. Kavlekar, the then Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar headed the committee which was formed in 2012.

Mr. Kavlekar also said the State government will take all stakeholders into confidence before finalising the policy, a draft of which has already been prepared and is in the public domain.

“The government has conducted a series of meetings involving all stakeholders for drafting the state agriculture policy,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 1:07:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nine-years-after-setting-up-panel-goa-yet-to-finalise-agriculture-policy/article34204632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY