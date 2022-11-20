Nine prisoners escape from Nagaland jail

November 20, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Mon district police have launched a hunt to nab the gang, which includes two convicts 

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagaland police have launched a hunt to nab nine prisoners, including two convicts, who escaped from the Mon district jail early Sunday morning.

Officials said the prisoners “somehow got hold” of the cell keys and fled after climbing high walls.

“A case has been registered at the Mon police station. A lookout notice has also been issued and other agencies have been alerted to check all exit routes,” a senior police officer said.

The possibility of the prisoners hiking the hills to sneak into Myanmar has not been ruled out. The Mon district borders Myanmar besides Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

