Nine prisoners escape from jail in Nagaland, search underway

November 20, 2022 09:57 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - Kohima

A case has been registered at Mon police station and further investigation is ongoing.

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At least nine inmates of Mon district jail in Nagaland have escaped from prison, and a massive search operation is underway to trace them, police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prisoners include under-trial inmates and murder convicts, a police officer said, adding, they managed to flee in the early hours of Saturday after somehow getting hold of their cell keys.

A case has been registered at Mon police station and further investigation is underway.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  4. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  5. Chennai Metro’s Airport-Kilambakkam line construction to be taken up on priority
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Police have started an elaborate search operation, issued a look-out notice and alerted different agencies concerned,” he said.

The village councils of prisoners have also been asked to contact the police in case there is any information regarding those who escaped from jail, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / Nagaland

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US