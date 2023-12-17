GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine people killed in blast at explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur

A Kondhali police station official said 12 persons were present in the unit when the incident took place

December 17, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Police personnel control the workers and locals gathered outside a manufacturing unit of Solar Industries after a blast occurred at the factory, at Bazargaon in Nagpur on Sunday.

Police personnel control the workers and locals gathered outside a manufacturing unit of Solar Industries after a blast occurred at the factory, at Bazargaon in Nagpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nine people were killed and three others seriously injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

In a statement, Ashish Srivastava, senior general manager of Solar Industries India Limited, said, "A tragic incident occurred at 9am in building number HR-CPCH-2 (Mixing, Melting and Casting) in which nine workers lost their lives."

He said the company was fully committed to providing all support and relief to the families of the deceased today and in the future.

"We shall implement the recommendations of the inquiry committee as soon as they are received," he said in the statement.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Mr. Srivastava said the incident occurred in the building where boosters used in coal mines are produced. It took place when sealing work of the product was going on, he added.

"Nine people have died. The injured workers have been rushed to hospital. All the workers have been evacuated from the building," he added.

A Kondhali police station official said 12 persons were present in the unit when the incident took place.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X termed the incident as unfortunate and condoled the death of the nine people.

The state government will provide an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the decision, he said.

Mr. Fadnavis said nine people, including six women, died in the blast at Solar Industries.

It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the armed forces, he said.

"I am in touch with the Nagpur collector and superintendent of police. The IG, SP and collector are at the site," Mr. Fadnavis added.

The nine deceased have been identified as Yuvraj Charode, Omeshwar Macchirke, Mita Uikey, Aarti Sahare, Swetali Marbate, Pushpa Manapure, Bhagyashree Lonare, Rumita Uikey and Mausam Patle, a police official said.

The other injured workers were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is reported to be critical, the official said.

Authorities are assessing the extent of damage, conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and ensuring safety of the surrounding areas, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said.

