Nine Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Nine Naxals have been arrested by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, a police official said on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district police apprehended the cadres from a forest between Mailwada and Mokhpal villages on Saturday evening, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

On seeing the patrolling team, the rebels tried to escape from the spot, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, but they were caught after a short chase, the official said.

Those arrested were identified as Nanda Kawasi (28), Badi Vanjam (22), Nanda Padiami (40), Pajja Vanjam (23), Sanna Mandavi (23), Guddi Muchaki (21), Hunga Hemla (24), Naga Hemla (25) and Pala Ram (24), all lower rung cadres, he said.

They all were active as members of the janmilitia groups and Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS)- a frontal wing of Maoists, the official said.

They were tasked with putting up Maoists posters and banners, spreading propaganda, informing senior cadres about the movement of security forces in Kuakonda area, he said.

They were booked under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005, he said.