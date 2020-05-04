Nine more die of COVID-19 in M.P.

Nine persons died of COVID-19 on Monday in Madhya Pradesh while undergoing treatment at hospitals, taking the Statewide toll to 165, according to the State’s Directorate of Health Services.

Five deaths were reported in Ujjain, two in Burhanpur, and one each in Indore and Raisen, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate.

The case fatality rate in Ujjain touched 21%, making it the State’s worst-hit city. So far, the city has reported 166 cases and 35 deaths.

The district borders Indore, which has recorded 1,611 cases and 77 deaths — the most in M.P. The government has collected samples from the region and sent them to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to ascertain if a more virulent strain of the virus was proving more fatal.

Meanwhile, 105 new cases were reported on the day, taking the tally to 2,942. While 58 persons were cured of the illness. So far, 856, or 29% of all the patients have recovered from the illness in the State.

Additional Chief Secretary, Commercial Tax, I.C.P. Keshari said 3,000 workers were brought back from Gujarat on Monday. So far, the return of 64,000 people has been facilitated.

Up to May 3, as many as 20,000 workers from Gujarat, 33,000 from Rajasthan, 1,350 from Haryana, 2,000 from Uttar Pradesh had been brought back.