Other States

Nine more die of COVID-19 in Bengal

Sentinel Survey data will help develop dynamic, real time response at field level, says CM

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded nine more deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours taking the total number of dead to 207.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Sentinel Survey will be conducted in every district. “West Bengal is the first State to start community prevalence survey,” a statement said. It said the data will help the State develop dynamic, real-time response at the field level.

According to the government, 135 deaths were due to the pandemic and 72 due to ‘comorbidities’ where “COVID-19 was the incidental finding”. The number of cases touched 2,290 with 117 new cases and active infections stand at 1,381. On Tuesday, the State had recorded a decline in active infections at 1,364.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:37:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nine-more-die-of-covid-19-in-bengal/article31577736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY