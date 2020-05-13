Nine more die of COVID-19 in Bengal

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded nine more deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours taking the total number of dead to 207.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Sentinel Survey will be conducted in every district. “West Bengal is the first State to start community prevalence survey,” a statement said. It said the data will help the State develop dynamic, real-time response at the field level.

According to the government, 135 deaths were due to the pandemic and 72 due to ‘comorbidities’ where “COVID-19 was the incidental finding”. The number of cases touched 2,290 with 117 new cases and active infections stand at 1,381. On Tuesday, the State had recorded a decline in active infections at 1,364.