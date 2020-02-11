Nine members of a family killed in accident in Rajasthan

Nine members of a family were killed after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a roadways bus in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said Tuesday.

Eleven others, including passersby, were also injured in the accident which took place near Pawan Dham on Bhilwara-Kota state highway late on Monday night. The family was returning home to Sandhara village in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district after attending a function, they said.

“Six men and three women were killed in the accident. Eleven people, including six passengers of the jeep, were injured. Six people, three of whom were critically injured, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhilwara,” Superintendent of Police, Bhilwara, Harendra Kumar, told PTI.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, police said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condole the deaths.

“Deeply saddened to know of a terrible road accident in Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) in which many lives have been lost. My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this loss. Have directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to injured,” he said.