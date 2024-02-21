GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine killed in road accident in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

The victims were riding in an auto-rickshaw heading towards Lakhisarai railway station when their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck

February 21, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Patna

The Hindu Bureau

Nine people were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 30 near Jhalauna village under Ramgarh Chowk police station area in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday night. Six other passengers suffered injuries and were taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital after primary treatment at Lakhisarai Sadar hospital.

Among the dead, were eight passengers, along with the auto driver, all of whom hailed from the Munger and Lakhisarai districts. Eight of the victims died on the spot whereas one died during the treatment at a government hospital.

The victims had finished catering work at Sikandra, and intended to catch a train to Jamalpur when the accident took place.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives, and also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

