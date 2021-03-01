Nine killed in Rajasthan accidents

Nine persons were killed and 12 others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Three persons were killed and nine others injured when an SUV collided with a truck, they said, adding the incident took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The group was on their way to Kaila Devi temple in Karauli district from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ujjawal (8), Vaishnavi (9) and SUV driver Devendra (27), they said, adding the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Three men were killed when a motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck in Jalore district on Saturday, police said.

They were returning to their village, Mandwala, after visiting Sudhamata temple.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra Kumar (30), Madan Kumar (21) and Mahendra Kumar (22), police said.

In the third incident, three persons died when a car hit a motorcycle in Dausa district on Saturday, the police said.

Kailash Chand (45), Navalkishore (30) and Sanjay Kumar died on the spot, they added.

Two occupants of the car were also injured in the collision, police said.