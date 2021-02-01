Nine killed as van overturns in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

01 February 2021 01:06 IST

Nine persons died and 11 sustained serious injuries when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday evening.

The toll is likely to increase. The accident took place at Murtahandi on National Highway 326 under Kotpad police station on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The victims, who hailed from Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur area, were returning to their village from Sindhiguda area of Koraput district. The injured were rushed to Kotpad Community Health Centre. Due to the darkness, rescue operation was affected.

