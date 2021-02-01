Other States

Nine killed as van overturns in Odisha

Nine persons died and 11 sustained serious injuries when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday evening.

The toll is likely to increase. The accident took place at Murtahandi on National Highway 326 under Kotpad police station on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The victims, who hailed from Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur area, were returning to their village from Sindhiguda area of Koraput district. The injured were rushed to Kotpad Community Health Centre. Due to the darkness, rescue operation was affected.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 1:06:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nine-killed-as-van-overturns-in-odisha/article33712382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY