Nine killed as bus collides with truck

UPSRTC announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh

Nine people were killed while 15 more were injured in a collision between a U.P. Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and the UPSRTC announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased and ₹2.5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

The accident took place near the Saimiri turn this afternoon, SP (Banda) Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

There were 50 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Fatehpur from Banda, the SP said, adding that the identity of the victims was being established.

An official spokesman in Lucknow said the Chief Minister has directed the officials to make arrangements for treatment of the injured.

