Nine killed, 23 injured as bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh

At least nine persons were killed and 23 injured when their bus rammed into a parked truck on a highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, the police said.

“The Sidhi-bound private bus rammed the truck around 6 a.m. on the Gudh road in Rewa,” said Abid Khan, District Superintendent of Police.

The injured had been shifted to the district government hospital and the police were yet to ascertain a final count, he added. “So far, we’ve not received information relating to compensation for the deceased,” he said.

Prima facie, said Mr. Khan, the accident seemed to have been caused owing to fog and did not appear to be a case of speeding.

“The road doesn’t have much traffic and there are usually no obstructions on it,” he said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased. Orders have been issued for the complete treatment of the injured and every possible support to the families.”