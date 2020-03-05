Nine Italian tourists, Indian guide allowed to go to Delhi

Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide, who were sent to a quarantine facility near here in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, have been allowed to go to New Delhi, senior official said on Thursday.

The tourists requested that they wanted to return to their country at their own risk, he said.

The Italian tourists and their Indian guide arrived at Madhya Pradesh’s famous world heritage site Khajuraho here on Tuesday evening by road. Before that, they travelled by a train from Agra to Jhansi.

“The Italian tourists and their guide were allowed to go to New Delhi late on Wednesday night on their request. The samples of these tourists were collected and sent for examination. They have requested that they wanted to return to Italy at their own risk,” Chhatarpur collector Sheelendra Singh told PTI.