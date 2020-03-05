Nine Italian tourists, Indian guide allowed to go to Delhi

Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide, who were sent to a quarantine facility near here in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, have been allowed to go to New Delhi, senior official said on Thursday.
The tourists requested that they wanted to return to their country at their own risk, he said.
The Italian tourists and their Indian guide arrived at Madhya Pradesh’s famous world heritage site Khajuraho here on Tuesday evening by road. Before that, they travelled by a train from Agra to Jhansi.
“The Italian tourists and their guide were allowed to go to New Delhi late on Wednesday night on their request. The samples of these tourists were collected and sent for examination. They have requested that they wanted to return to Italy at their own risk,” Chhatarpur collector Sheelendra Singh told PTI.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.