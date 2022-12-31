ADVERTISEMENT

Nine dead, several injured after SUV rams into bus in Gujarat’s Navsari

December 31, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

V.N. Patel, deputy superintendent of police, Navsari, said that the accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway

The Hindu Bureau

At least nine people were killed and 15 were left injured after a luxury bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Saturday.

V.N. Patel, deputy superintendent of police, Navsari, said that the accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway. “One seriously injured has been referred to Surat,” ANI quoted Mr. Patel as saying.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family members of the victims.

“The road accident in Gujarat’s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May god give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US