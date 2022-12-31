Nine dead, several injured after SUV rams into bus in Gujarat’s Navsari

December 31, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

At least nine people were killed and 15 were left injured after a luxury bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Saturday.

V.N. Patel, deputy superintendent of police, Navsari, said that the accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway. “One seriously injured has been referred to Surat,” ANI quoted Mr. Patel as saying.

#UPDATE | 9 people died and several injured in a collision between a bus and a car on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari. One seriously injured has been referred to Surat: VN Patel, Dy SP, Navsari, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/m7RkwVKn8P — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family members of the victims.

“The road accident in Gujarat’s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May god give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)