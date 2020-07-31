Nine dead in Punjab after allegedly consuming spurious liquor

CHANDIGARH

31 July 2020

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe matter

Nine people have died over the past 48 hours in two villages of Punjab’s Amritsar, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor.

Punjab police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter after a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on July 30.

“Nine people have so far died in two villages Muchhal and Tangra, during the past over two days. A police case (FIR) has been registered and an SIT is probing the matter. At first impression, it seems that the reason behind the deaths is associated with drinking of alcohol — whether it was spurious liquor or something poisonous had fallen into it is a matter of investigation. The exact reason will only be ascertained after the probe is over,” Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar told The Hindu.

The police have arrested Balwinder Kaur of Muchhal village on suspicion of selling illicit liquor in the village.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema said the incident had exposed the illegal business of illicit liquor in the State. “The government should order a judicial probe into the matter so that the truth can come out,” he said.