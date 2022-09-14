Nine dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian

PTI Jammu:
September 14, 2022 11:23 IST

Poonch: Rescue operation after a passenger bus fell into a gorge near Bareri Nallah in Poonch district, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nine people died and 27 more sustained injuries when a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said here.

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, they said.

The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police and local villagers was underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

"Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," Mr. Sinha tweeted.

