Nine dead, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd in Ahmedabad

July 20, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Ahmedabad

The car reportedly ploughed into a crowd gathered at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highwayafter an accident between two vehicles.

PTI

An aerial view of 6-lane elevated corridor on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Gujarat. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Nine persons were killed and 13 injured after a speeding luxury car ploughed into a crowd at an accident site on a flyover in Ahmedabad on Thursday, July 20, 2023, police said.

The accident occured past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway when the car, reported to be running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles, a police official said.

Youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, local media reported.

