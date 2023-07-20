Nine dead, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd in Ahmedabad

July 20, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Ahmedabad

Nine persons were killed and 13 injured after a speeding luxury car ploughed into a crowd at an accident site on a flyover in Ahmedabad on Thursday, July 20, 2023, police said.

The accident occured past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway when the car, reported to be running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles, a police official said.

Youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, local media reported.

