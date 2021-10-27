Nine convicted by NIA court in 2013 Patna serial bomb blast case

The explosion took place on October 27, 2013 during ‘Hunkar’ rally at Gandhi Maidan which was addressed by then Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

The special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday convicted nine out of 10 accused persons in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan serial bomb blast case in which six people died and 80 were injured.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on November 1.

The incident happened during the ‘Hunkar’ rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan which was addressed by then Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on October 27, 2013.

The NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 persons in the case. One Faqruddin was acquitted by the special NIA court for lack of evidence against him.

All those made accused in the case were suspects members of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

As many as 17 Improvised Explosive Devices — seven of them were detonated — had been found in and around Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013.

Most of the accused were residents of Sithio in Ranchi of Jharkhand.

The accused are currently lodged in Beur central jail of Patna.

The NIA had taken the case on November 6, 2013. Altogether 250 prosecution witnesses were deposed before the trial court for cross examination.