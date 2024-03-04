GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine Bangladeshis detained for ‘unauthorised’ entry into Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri

“We are verifying their passports. It was found that one of them is a Hindu. We are checking the passports of others,” Puri Additional SP Sushil Mishra added.

March 04, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
A view of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha.

A view of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Nine Bangladeshis were detained by the Odisha Police for allegedly entering the Jagannath Temple in Puri unauthorisedly,” an officer said on March 4.

“They were detained on Sunday evening (March 3) after a few Vishva Hindu Parishad activists found that several Bangladeshi non-Hindus entered the 12th-century shrine, flouting the temple norms, and lodged a complaint at the Singhadwar Police Station,” he said.

“After getting the complaint, a police team reached the spot and detained the tourists for questioning,” Puri Additional SP Sushil Mishra said.

“We have received a complaint that some non-Hindu people from Bangladesh have entered the temple. We have detained nine Bangladeshis and started questioning them,” the additional superintendent of police said.

“As per temple norms, only Hindus are allowed to enter the shrine. If they are found to be non-Hindu, action will be taken against them, as per law,” Mr. Mishra said.

“We are verifying their passports. It was found that one of them is a Hindu. We are checking the passports of others. Preliminary investigation suggests that four of the nine detainees entered the temple,” he added.

Related Topics

Orissa / Bhubaneswar / India-Bangladesh / Puri

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.