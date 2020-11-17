Nikita’s murder was premeditated: police

The prime accused in the Nikita murder case had done a recce of the victim’s house and college on at least four occasions before he shot her outside Aggarwal College on October 26, according to the chargesheet submitted by Faridabad Police.
“The mobile location of the accused, Tausif, shows he was present near Nikita’s house on October 10. It also show that he was present near her house and college on October 18, 22 and 24. It proves the murder was premeditated and preplanned,” said the complainant’s lawyer Adal Singh Rawat, quoting the chargesheet
The 700-page chargesheet has listed 64 witnesses, including 10 private witnesses and two dozen policemen.
Sessions Judge Deepak Gupta has already directed that the hearing in the case should be conducted on a day-to-day basis.
