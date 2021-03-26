Nikita Tomar murder case: Two convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

Chandigarh

Both the convicts in the Nikita Tomar murder case — Tosif and his friend Rihan — were sentenced to life imprisonment and imposed fine by the District and Sessions Court here on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswana sentenced the two convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each for the murder. Both will have to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment each in case of default of fine. Similarly, the two were sentenced to five years imprisonment and ₹2,000 fine each separately on charges of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping to compel to marriage. The two will have to undergo two months rigorous imprisonment each in case of default of fine.

Tosif, also convicted under the Arms Act, was sentenced to four years imprisonment and ₹2,000 fine, said Public Prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar. He added that the sentences awarded to the two convicts would run concurrently.

Tosif and Rihan were held guilty by the District and Sessions Court here on March 26. The third accused, Ajrudeen, was acquitted.

Nikita was coming out from the college with her friend around 4 p.m. after taking an exam when Tosif and Rihan shot her and fled in a car. She later died during treatment.