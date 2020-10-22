Night curfew withdrawn during Durga Puja days in Tripura

Agartala:

22 October 2020 19:43 IST

Government doctors caution people against crowding pandals.

The Tripura government has revised its decision on State-wide night curfew during the Durga Puja festival. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar in a fresh memorandum said it appeared prudent not to impose the curfew during the puja days as it will increase crowding during the non-curfew period.

The Chief Secretary said cancellation of night curfew would commence on Friday. He said the district Magistrates can take the decision on enforcing curfew in any area of the district concerned.

The All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) cautioned that the virus situation could aggravate if people violate guidelines and precautions during the festival days. Its general secretary Rajesh Choudhury appealed to revellers to refrain from crowding in the pandals, streets and eateries.

The association urged the State government to fill up vacancies of doctors, nurses and health workers. He said early appointments are necessary to cope with the general coronavirus (COVID-19) situation as around 200 doctors of government health facilities are under quarantine after contracting the virus. The number of cases in the State has surpassed 30,000.