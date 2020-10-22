Night curfew withdrawn during Durga Puja days in Tripura

The Tripura government has revised its decision on State-wide night curfew during the Durga Puja festival. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar in a fresh memorandum said it appeared prudent not to impose the curfew during the puja days as it will increase crowding during the non-curfew period.
The Chief Secretary said cancellation of night curfew would commence on Friday. He said the district Magistrates can take the decision on enforcing curfew in any area of the district concerned.
The All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) cautioned that the virus situation could aggravate if people violate guidelines and precautions during the festival days. Its general secretary Rajesh Choudhury appealed to revellers to refrain from crowding in the pandals, streets and eateries.
The association urged the State government to fill up vacancies of doctors, nurses and health workers. He said early appointments are necessary to cope with the general coronavirus (COVID-19) situation as around 200 doctors of government health facilities are under quarantine after contracting the virus. The number of cases in the State has surpassed 30,000.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath