Night curfew to continue in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD

23 November 2020 23:10 IST

Gujarat continues to see spike in COVID-19 cases and mortality as the virus is surging in cities such as Ahmedabad and Surat where the government has clamped night curfews.

In Ahmedabad, night curfew will be in place till December 7 as per the notification brought out by the Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastav. All shops and parlours, restaurants and eateries will be shut before 9 p.m.. Pharmacies and milk and dairy parlours have been exempted from the curfew.

