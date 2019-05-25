Night curfew lifted, mobile net services resume in Bhaderwah

Night curfew was lifted and Internet services resumed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah valley on Thursday after nine days, officials said.

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah valley of Doda district on May 16 following violent protests by members of a community against the killing of a person in firing under suspicious circumstances.

Internet services on mobile phones started functioning on Friday evening after remaining suspended for nine days.

Bhaderwah Tehsildar Zeeshan Tahir said the services were suspended as mobile Internet was misused in the past by miscreants to foment trouble in the valley.