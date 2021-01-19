Night curfew lifted in Rajasthan after decline in COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: "No situation should arise where we are compelled to take harsh measures again". File photo

Jaipur

19 January 2021 05:38 IST

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says it is necessary to adhere to the health protocols

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced lifting of night curfew in 13 districts and other relaxations in a phased manner following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

After presiding over a review meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it would be necessary to adhere to the health protocols, failing which the number of infected persons might increase. “No situation should arise where we are compelled to take harsh measures again,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

The curfew, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., was imposed in eight districts on November 21, 2020. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara districts were initially under the curfew, which later got extended to Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Sriganganagar.

Traders’ organisations had demanded the lifting of night curfew because of its adverse impact on business in the 13 districts. All shops, restaurants and business establishments, except those of chemists, were being closed by 7:00 p.m. every day and the administration had restricted the number of people in markets.

Mr. Gehlot said another decision taken at the review meeting was to reduce the cost of an RT-PCR test for diagnosis of COVID-19 in private laboratories from ₹800 to ₹500. The State government also decided to reduce the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals to a minimum of 10, he said.

Government and private schools as well as coaching institutes in the State opened for Classes 9 to 12 on Monday, 10 months after they were closed owing to the pandemic. The turnout of students was low in most of the schools, as the government’s norms have allowed only 50% of the students’ strength in the classrooms.