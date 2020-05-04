Night curfew in J&K as COVID-19 cases touch 726 mark

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to impose a nigh curfew from Monday, as 25 new positive cases of novel coronavirus spiked the total in J&K to 726.

"Prohibitions (curfew) on movement in all areas between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies are exempted," said J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

Of 25 new cases reported from the Kashmir division, 12 were from Baramulla, four from Budgam and two each from Srinagar, Shopian, Bandipora and one each from Pulwama and Poonch district.

J&K has 415 are active positive cases and have recorded 303 recoveries so far. "Around 77656 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance," the officials said.

J&K's Bandipora tops the list with 130 positive, followed by Anantnag and Srinagar, with 109 cases each.

Amid lockdown, J&K reopens Srinagar secretariat

Meanwhile, special decontamination tunnels were used on Monday on the annual opening of the offices in J&K summer capital Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour by a contingent of J&K Police.

All departments at the Civil Secretariat will open formally next month in Srinagar due to the ongoing lockdown. The annual shifting of offices from winter capital Jammu to summer capital Srinagar is called Darbar Move.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, both the secretariats in Jammu as well as in Srinagar will be open with staff and officers attending their work stations on “as is where is” basis.

Meanwhile, all the employees underwent thermal checkups and were screened before entrying the secretariat building.