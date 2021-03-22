Night curfew in 8 cities in Rajasthan

Passengers taking a short cut to avoid COVID-19 testing at Bikaner railway station on Sunday.

Jaipur

22 March 2021 00:54 IST

Visitors asked to carry COVID-19 negative report or stay in quarantine for 15 days

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and ordered closure of all markets by 10 p.m. from Monday.

The government has also made it mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from other States to carry a COVID-19 negative test report along with them from March 25. If the passengers do not have a negative test report, they will have to stay in quarantine for 15 days, according to an official statement. The passengers will also be examined at airports, bus stands and railway stations.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara).

Exemptions

The curfew will not be applicable to those factories which have a system of night shifts. Also IT companies, restaurants, medical shops, offices related to essential and emergency services, medical institutes, bus stands, railway stations and airports will also be exempted.

A total of 476 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday.