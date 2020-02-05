NID puts off convocation after inviting Modi-critic Sarabhai

The National Institute of Design (NID) has postponed its annual convocation ceremony scheduled for February 7, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vocal critic and noted danseuse Mallika Sarabhai was invited as the chief guest, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Ms. Sarabhai had also criticised the BJP government over the new citizenship law.

The new date of the convocation will be decided soon, an NID official said.

When asked about the invitation extended to Ms. Sarabhai, an official told PTI on Tuesday: “Some people were selected as probable chief guests on the suggestions of various people, and the final decision was taken on the basis of their availability on given dates.”

Earlier, in its communication to the graduating students, the NID said, “On behalf of the governing council of the NID, Ahmedabad, we deeply regret to inform you that the 40th convocation scheduled for Friday (February 7) stands postponed due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The official said the decision was taken by the governing council of the institute.