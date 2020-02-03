Other States

NIA to quiz former Jammu and Kashmir MLA for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander

Sheikh Abdul Rashid. File

Sheikh Abdul Rashid. File   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

MLA Sheikh Rashid was arrested along with suspended DSP Davinder Singh on January 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid for his links with self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed ‘Babu’, arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, officials said here on Monday.

Naveed had claimed that he was in touch with Mr. Rashid, they said.

Mr. Rashid, popularly known as ‘Rashid Engineer’ and leader of the Awami Ithehad Party (AIP), contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly constituency from Langate in North Kashmir.

He is at present in judicial custody at Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the NIA on August 9 in connection with a case related to finding of terror activities in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said the agency would soon approach the court for seeking a production warrant for summoning Mr. Rashid and question him about his association with Naveed alias ‘Babu’, whose full name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad.

He is at present under the custody of the NIA till February 6.

Mr. Rashid was arrested along with suspended DSP Singh on January 11. The police officer was allegedly ferrying Naveed along with two others out of the Kashmir Valley.

