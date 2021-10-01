NIA to probe kidnap and murder of social activist

IMPHAL

01 October 2021 16:59 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on September 30, directing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up investigation into the kidnap and murder of social activist Athuan Abonmei on September 22 in Tamenglong district.

This was stated in a press release issued by H. Gyan Prakash, special secretary (home), Government of Manipur, on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds Home, stated on Thursday that as desired by the Central government, he had furnished all details, including the FIR, into the incident.

Agitations

However, various forms of agitations are going on demanding justice for Athuan Abonmei. The next one is a 24-hour shutdown from October 3 midnight.

Former Minister Okram Joy said on Friday that Abonmei was kidnapped and murdered in broad daylight from the venue where Mr. Biren and his ministerial colleagues were present. He contended that there was no rescue attempt. Mr. Biren should step down during the inquiry period for transparency and effectiveness of the NIA inquiry, since he himself had admitted a security lapse and tendered an apology.