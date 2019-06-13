NIA team seizes huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Rifles seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Lamlai area of Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday, officials said.

In connection with a case lodged in 2017 against Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) People’s War Group the NIA team conducted a search operation and seized one AK-56 along with three magazines and 180 live rounds, one 0.38 pistol along with four live rounds, a NIA release said.

The team also seized one 0.32 pistol, two live hand grenade, 10 rounds of 9 mm pistol and five pairs of camouflage uniforms, it said.

It is believed that the recovered arms and ammunition belong to the associates of self-styled chairman of KCP (PWG) Moirangthem Rana Meitei.

A case was re-registered under the unlawful activities (Prevention) Act. The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by cadres of proscribed KCP (PWG) to extort money from local people, government departments, schools and other institutions.

NIA has already arrested and charge-sheeted four accused persons namely Laishram Ranjit Meitei, Khumanthem Naobicha Singh, Thoudam Chaothoi Singh and Moirangthem Rana Meitei.