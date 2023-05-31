NIA seizes explosives, arms and ammunition from Jharkhand in PLFI terror funding case

May 31, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the operations conducted in coordination with the Jharkhand police, seized explosives, arms and ammunition, in the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) terror funding case.

The seizures have been made from Jharkhand’s Khunti, Gumla and Simdega districts on the basis of purported disclosures by PLFI “supremo” Dinesh Gope, who was arrested by the agency in Delhi on May 21. Earlier, at his instance, the NIA had seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from a forest in Gumla.

In the latest operation, the NIA and the State police on Monday seized about 62.3 kg of gelatin and 732 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition from Jhariatoli in Khunti.

Two IEDs seized

“The same day, one pistol, 11 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and 30 rounds of .303 ammunition were seized from Kisni village in Kamdara area of Gumla... subsequently, on Tuesday, two IEDs [Improvised Explosive Devices] were also seized from the forest hill of Mahuatoli... in Simdega,” said the agency. On May 26, a search team had seized 1,245 rounds of 7.62 mm and 271 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

Gope was earlier chargesheeted by the NIA in a case related to the seizure of ₹25.38 lakh in demonetised currency from the PLFI operatives. The agency had declared a reward of ₹5 lakh for inputs leading to his arrest. The State government had announced a reward of ₹25 lakh on him.

The accused used to extort money and execute attacks through his PLFI team members to intimidate businessmen, contractors and general public.

Previously known as the Jharkhand Liberation Tigers, the banned PLFI is allegedly responsible for terror activities in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha involving, which included several killings. The outfit used to lure unemployed youth by providing them with motorcycles, mobile phones and easy money.

