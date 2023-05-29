ADVERTISEMENT

NIA seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik deeply disturbing: Hurriyat

May 29, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated May 28, 2023 11:27 pm IST - Srinagar

In an e-mailed statement on Sunday, the Hurriyat said, "The central investigative agency seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik is deeply disturbing for the people of the J&K."

PTI

The Hurriyat Conference said the NIA seeking the death penalty for J&K Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik is disturbing for the people of J&K. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Hurriyat Conference on Sunday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JLF) chief Yasin Malik is "deeply disturbing" for the people of J&K.

The NIA has approached the Delhi High Court seeking capital punishment for the separatist leader. who was awarded life term by a trial court in a terror funding case.

The plea by the agency has been listed for hearing on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an e-mailed statement on Sunday, the Hurriyat said, "The central investigative agency seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik is deeply disturbing for the people of the J&K."

The separatist amalgam alleged it was a "deliberate attempt" to provoke and intimidate people.

"Unfortunately, such directives and decrees are brought in by the authorities who claim peace and development as their agenda, which seems to be a deliberate attempt to provoke and intimidate people and add to their concerns and fears," it added.

The Hurriyat appealed to the Central government to release all political prisoners, hundreds of youth, students, journalists, rights activists and traders from J&K lodged in jails within and outside the Union Territory.

It will “send a message of conciliation, which will act as a catalyst for earning people’s trust and go a long way in resolving the conflict,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US