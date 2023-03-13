NIA raids Srinagar youth’s house amid ongoing probe into Kerala locals’ recruitment into ISIS

March 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13 raided the house of an alleged ISIS operative in Srinagar as part of its investigation into the recruitment of Kerala locals into the outfit.

Separately, a militant’s house was “attached” and a hideout busted in south Kashmir by the J&K Police.

The NIA searched the house of Uzair Azhar Bhat in Karfali Mohalla, Srinagar, and “seized digital devices”. “The devices are being examined and further investigations are in progress,” the NIA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA is investigating the links of a Kerala resident, Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, a resident of Kadannamanna in Mallapuram, and Deepthi Marla, a converted Muslim of Kerala married to Anas Abdul Rahiman of Mangaluru, for their alleged links with the ISIS.

According to the NIA, Mr. Ameen was running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram. “Through these channels, he [Ameen]) was propagating violent jehadi ideologies of the ISIS and was radicalising and recruiting new members to this ISIS module. He and his associates had even identified certain individuals for targeted killings,” the NIA said.

Mr. Ameen and Ms. Marla were also planning to shift to J&K “for engaging in terrorist acts and had raised funds from various sources for this trip”.

“During the probe, it was found that Mr. Ameen was in touch with Ms. Marla. In 2015, she had gone to Dubai to pursue studies where she met Mizha Siddeeque and both women developed an inclination towards ISIS. In 2019, they tried to do ‘hijrah’ (migration) to Khorasan and reached Tehran, Iran. After reaching Tehran, their contact with ISIS operatives based in Khorasan could not be established,” the NIA said.

On their return to India, Ms. Marla got in touch with Mr. Ameen, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah and others, and made plans to undertake hijrah (migration) to ISIS administered territory. In January 2020, Ms. Marla went to Srinagar in January 2020 to meet Mr. Matta to plan the hijrah, and stayed in Srinagar for one week.

“One of the common contacts between Deepthi and Obaid, [is] Uzair Azhar Bhat, who is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy,” the NIA said.

Local arrested

Meanwhile, the J&K Police’s State Investigation Unit “attached” property of a local for his alleged involvement in militant activities in Dhanwetehpora, Kokernag of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” the police said.

A notice was pasted on the house of Mr. Malik in the presence of local sarpanches, panches and chowkidars.

“The owner of the house has been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose of, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority,” the notice read.

In a separate operation, a militant hideout was busted in a Rakh Momin Dangi area in Anantnag’s Bijbehara.

“A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout was busted, resulting in the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores,” the police said.

Improvised explosive devices, timer devices, six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 09-mm rounds, four remote controls, and 13 batteries were recovered.