NIA raids seven locations in Kashmir in NGO terror-funding case

August 02, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted widespread searches in four districts of the Kashmir Valley in the alleged NGO terror funding case.

An NIA spokesman said extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of trusts and individuals associated with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO allegedly involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations.

“Raids were also conducted at locations associated with the NGO programme coordinator Khurram Parvej and his associate, Irfan Mehraj,” the NIA said.

Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year. The NIA said investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and utilising these funds to foment trouble and terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Several digital devices and incriminating documents related to financial transactions were seized in today’s searches ,” the NIA said.