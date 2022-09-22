NIA raids over 100 PFI centres in Manipur

Manipur was one of the States where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided over 100 centres of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the biggest Islamic organisation. The NIA Imphal branch also raided the PFI office located at Lilong in Thoubal district about 20 km away from Imphal.

The NIA team led by the Imphal SP Biswal Gerg raided the office from 3:30 am on Thursday. The team was given protection by the Thoubal police commandos and CRPF personnel.

Sources say that an FIR was lodged in the NIA court, New Delhi, saying that anti-national activities are going on in some branches spread in the country. The raids were launched simultaneously in all the 100 plus branches of the PFI.

So far there is official confirmation on the recovery, if any, of criminal materials.