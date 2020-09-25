NIA raids houses of LoC traders in Valley

Potential links with militants are being investigated

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations associated with trade across the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

An official said the residences where raids were conducted included that of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar’s Wazirbagh, Bashir Ahmad Lone from Srinagar’s Hokersar, Arif Ahmad Misger and Fazal ul Haq from Srinagar’s Chattabal.

“These persons have been associated with the cross-LoC trade,” an official said.

Sources said the traders were questioned and also trade-related documents were sought during these raids.

The NIA is investigating links between the traders and militancy in J&K. Around 30 traders and separatists are under the NIA scanner, including Tanveer Bardhan, who served as president of a trade union.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended in 2019 after the Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed the link between traders and the separatists in Kashmir.