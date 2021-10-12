NIA raids cadre of militant outfits in Kashmir

Action taken over terrorism conspiracy case, says agency

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October launched multiple raids on cadre of militant outfits in the Kashmir Valley.

An NIA spokesman said the agency conducted searches at 16 locations.

“The raids were made in connection with the J&K terrorism conspiracy case, pertaining to conspiracy for conducting violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities,” the spokesman said.

The raids were carried out against cadre of Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, their affiliates Al-Badr, The Resistance Front, People Against Fascist Forces and Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, among others.