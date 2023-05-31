NIA raids at three locations in Kashmir targets newly formed terror offshoots

May 31, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 31 carried out searches at three locations in Kashmir in connection with its ongoing crackdown on the newly floated terror outfits, an official said.

The daylong raids and searches were conducted in Srinagar and Budgam districts, during which incriminating literature and several digital devices were seized, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The spokesperson said the raids were conducted at the residential premises of sympathisers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

The searches were part of the ongoing investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), the spokesperson said.

A total of 51 locations across Jammu and Kashmir have been searched in recent days in connection with a terror conspiracy case registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21 last year.

The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash terrorist attacks in the union territory with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, the spokesperson said.

According to the NIA, the plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Jammu and Kashmir.

Cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition, the spokesperson said, adding they are spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K.

"Investigations have further revealed that Pakistan-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the valley. These operatives are using social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India," the spokesperson said.