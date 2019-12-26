Other States

NIA raids Akhil Gogoi’s house in Guwahati

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi. File photo.

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.

Mr. Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 12:02:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nia-raids-akhil-gogois-house-in-guwahati/article30400616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY