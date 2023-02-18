HamberMenu
NIA raids 7 locations in Rajasthan in Popular Front of India case

The NIA said they seized digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents about “unlawful activities” of PFI office members during the searches

February 18, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Media and policemen stand outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022.

Media and policemen stand outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 18 conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.

The agency searched the residential and commercial premises of the suspects at three locations in Kota, one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan.

Watch | What is the Popular Front of India and why has it been controversial?

The NIA said they seized digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents during the searches.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

The case is related to information received from reliable sources that PFI's Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif from Kota, along with the office bearers, members and cadres of the banned outfit are indulging in unlawful activities. The case was initially registered suo moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022.

