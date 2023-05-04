ADVERTISEMENT

NIA raids 16 locations of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K

May 04, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the JeI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

“The searches were conducted on the premises of JeI [J&K] members and supporters at 16 locations, including 11 in Baramulla district, in the Kashmir Valley and five locations in Kishtwar district in the Jammu region. Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case,” the NIA said.

The NIA investigations have revealed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of ‘ zakat’, ‘ mowda’ and ‘ bait-ul-mal’, as well as for purported charitable purposes, such as promotion of education and health. “The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres,” the NIA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JeI was also engaged in motivating youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members ( Rukuns) for carrying out violent, disruptive and secessionist activities, the NIA said.

Soliciting funds

In the past, NIA investigations revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, Jammu and Kashmir. He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had also acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

The JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on February 28, 2019, the NIA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US