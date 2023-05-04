NIA raids 16 locations of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K

May 04, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

“The searches were conducted on the premises of JeI [J&K] members and supporters at 16 locations, including 11 in Baramulla district, in the Kashmir Valley and five locations in Kishtwar district in the Jammu region. Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case,” the NIA said.

The NIA investigations have revealed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of ‘ zakat’, ‘ mowda’ and ‘ bait-ul-mal’, as well as for purported charitable purposes, such as promotion of education and health. “The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres,” the NIA said.

The JeI was also engaged in motivating youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members ( Rukuns) for carrying out violent, disruptive and secessionist activities, the NIA said.

Soliciting funds

In the past, NIA investigations revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, Jammu and Kashmir. He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had also acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

The JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on February 28, 2019, the NIA said.