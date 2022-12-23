NIA raids 14 locations in J&K in militancy case 

December 23, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out fresh multiple raids at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a militancy-related case.

These searches were carried out in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts in a case pertaining to “a criminal conspiracy for carrying out militant and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and over ground workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers”.

The NIA said incriminating materials, such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices etc., were seized from the searched premises.